A letter was released Thursday, November 19, by Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) Superintendent, Eric Volta, with an update on the District's hybrid reopening plans.
Below is the letter in its original form.
Dear LUHSD Community,
Last night the LUHSD Board approved the attached Hybrid reopening recommendation guidance. This plan is the result of incorporating the current health orders and over a month of conversations receiving input from faculty, staff, administration, and most importantly, the elected officials that represent our community, the Board of Trustees. As a result of these conversations, you will notice a few changes from the original A1, A2, B1, and B2 hybrid schedule approved in July. The proposed schedule:
Keeps our A/B calendar intact to allow for movement to and from distance learning. Students will be required to attend class at school and at home.
Excuses students at lunch time to discourage students from congregating unsafely.
Allows full-time distance learners the choice of fully virtual learning, or to remain in their classes to prevent the Student/Teacher shuffle that would take place if all full-time distance learners were moved to a virtual school. (A survey will be going out next week for families wishing their students to remain on full-time distance learning.)
Will allow teachers to continue lesson planning in the same fashion they are doing now. Teachers will be required to, at a minimum, keep the at-home students online for 10 minutes and assign asynchronous work, but may also require the at-home students to remain online for the entire class hour depending on the lesson.
Allows for face to face, and on-line interventions at the end of the day for students. Face to face tutoring must be prescheduled to guarantee safe social-distancing.
Our first quarter grades illustrate that our students desperately need to be back on campus to take advantage of on-site interventions and to be motivated to succeed by their teachers in a classroom setting. The events of the last semester have shown just how important the ritual of going to school is to a vast majority of our students.
Obviously we have all seen the recent data of increased cases in California, and that Contra Costa, along with 40 other counties, has been placed in the Purple or Widespread tier. By Health Order, schools cannot reopen while their county is in the Purple or Widespread tier. In order to move back down to any lower tier, it will take two weeks of lower tier data. Thus, with the holiday season coming up, health officials are predicting that we remain in the Purple tier through the approved January 12th reopening date.
This being the case, we find ourselves again in a position of not knowing exactly when our students will return to school. If we cannot open on January 12th, it is our hope to return as soon as possible in the third quarter.
Sincerely,
Eric Volta
