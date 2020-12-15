Freedom HS Fall_20201202

A worker suffered a serious head injury after falling 15-feet from scaffolding in Oakley, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The man was working on a construction site at Freedom High School at the time of the fall, and was flown to John Muir Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)

 Tony Kukulich 2020

Carlos Hernandez Gutierrez, 48, of Sacramento has died after sustaining a traumatic head injury following a 15-foot fall from scaffolding at Freedom High School in Oakley on Dec. 2. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist his wife Maricela and children, Carlos Jr. and Aylinn.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-of-carlos-hernandez-gutierrez

