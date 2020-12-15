Carlos Hernandez Gutierrez, 48, of Sacramento has died after sustaining a traumatic head injury following a 15-foot fall from scaffolding at Freedom High School in Oakley on Dec. 2. A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist his wife Maricela and children, Carlos Jr. and Aylinn.
UPDATE: Worker injured at Freedom High School succumbs to injury
