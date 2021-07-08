REGIONAL A magnitude-4.8 earthquake near Farmington struck at 3:50 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Farmington is 44 miles east of Brentwood. There are reports that the quake was felt as far away as Santa Clara. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
A few minutes later, a magnitude-6 earthquake jolted both sides of the California-Nevada state line and was felt as far off as Las Vegas and even San Francisco.
The quake shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, was centered south of Lake Tahoe near Walker.
