Brentwood police are investigating a shooting incident early Thursday morning at the 24 Hour Fitness on Lone Tree Way that left 1 person dead and three injured. Police have a suspect in custody.
The three injured people were transported to area hospitals, Brentwood police said.
The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m., according to police, and was allegedly the result of an argument that began in the gym and escalated in the parking lot.
No further information, including the identities of those involved and the status of the three injured people, has been released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Check back for updates.
A statement shared by Brentwood police on Facebook on Thursday afternoon referred to the shooting as “an isolated incident with no apparent threat to public safety” and clarified that the situation was being considered a homicide investigation.
“Surveillance footage from 24 Hour Fitness revealed at least two people pulled firearms and fired multiple shots, striking four, killing one,” the statement says in part. “Immediately following the incident, several people fled the parking lot in multiple vehicles.”
The victim, who died on the scene, was described by police as a man in his 20s, but his identity is being withheld until his next of kin is notified.
The motive for the killing is not known at this stage of their investigation, but two suspects were detained as of 11 a.m., according to police.
Police are encouraging anyone with information related to this shooting, including any video footage, to contact Detective Greene at 925-809-7797.
An update provided by police on Aug 12 identified the man who was killed as 21-year-old Antioch resident Cesar Arana.
“The suspect, a 17-year-old Brentwood resident was booked into the Contra Costa County Juvenile Detention Center for Murder,” police wrote on social media. The suspect’s name was withheld due to his age. “The second suspect was released from police custody after it was determined he was not a shooter.”
Police are encouraging anyone with information related to this shooting, including any video footage, to contact Detective Greene at 925-809-7797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.