Earthquake map

Map courtesy of the United States Geological Survey

REGIONAL The epicenter of an earthquake that shook East Contra Costa County Thursday afternoon was not centered in Farmington, as  initially reported, but rather from a magnitude-6 quake centered in Little Antelope Valley, near the California-Nevada border.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a mistake in mapping was the cause of the error. The magnitude-6 earthquake struck at 3:49 p.m. Seismic instruments indicate the earthquake originated at a depth of 6 miles (9.8 kilometers).

