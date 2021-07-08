REGIONAL The epicenter of an earthquake that shook East Contra Costa County Thursday afternoon was not centered in Farmington, as initially reported, but rather from a magnitude-6 quake centered in Little Antelope Valley, near the California-Nevada border.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a mistake in mapping was the cause of the error. The magnitude-6 earthquake struck at 3:49 p.m. Seismic instruments indicate the earthquake originated at a depth of 6 miles (9.8 kilometers).
