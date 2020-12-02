Big Break Regional Shoreline (BBRS) is hosting a Zoom program to give residents an opportunity to learn about the Delta Conveyance Project.
The Delta Conveyance project is an effort by the state to build a single tunnel that will divert fresh water from the northern reaches of the Delta and move it south into the Central Valley and Southern California as part of the State Water Project. The project was most previously referred to as the Twin Tunnels project until Gov. Newsom reduced the initiative to a single tunnel.
“The Delta Conveyance, if built, would have a massive impact on the Delta and the state for decades to come,” said Mike Moran, supervising naturalist at BBRS. “Whether that impact is positive or negative or both depends on your point of view. Understanding what is being proposed, why it is being proposed and how local stakeholders are involved brings transparency, and hopefully, some clarity to that point of view.”
The session will take place Thursday, Dec. 3 from 7 - 8 p.m. Participants can register at: https://bit.ly/Delta_Program2.
Big Break hosted the first session “What is Delta Conveyance?” Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to noon.
