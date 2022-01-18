Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that the 11th Assembly District seat opened up by Jim Frazier's resignation will be filled through a special election.
The primary election will be held on April 5. A candidate must receive a majority of the votes (50% plus 1) during that election; otherwise, a special election between the top two primary vote-getters will be held on June 7.
Frazier, who represented more than 500,000 residents of District 11 — an area that covers parts of Contra Costa, Sacramento and Solano counties and includes Antioch, Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Oakley — left office on Dec. 31, citing a desire to catch up with family and friends.
Candidates must meet a series of requirements, including being U.S. citizen; a registered voter; and with no convictions of a felony, involving accepting or giving, or offering to give, any bribe, the embezzlement of public money, extortion or theft of public money, perjury, or conspiracy to commit any of those crimes.
Candidates must obtain and deliver their nomination papers, in addition to filing a declaration of candidacy and ballot designation worksheet, by Feb. 10.
Frazier first sought elected office in 2008, when he successfully ran for a seat on the Oakley City Council. He went on to serve as mayor of the city from 2011 to 2012. Frazier was elected to the state Assembly in 2012 and easily won reelection every two years since. His current term was set to expire on Dec. 5, 2022.
For more information on the planned April 5 primary, including complete prospective candidate requirements and deadlines, visit https://bit.ly/3KnLNbM.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.