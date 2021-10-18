Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: October 18, 2021 @ 7:35 pm
Press file photo
The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will clean up debris and replace pylon dividers to enhance safety on Vasco Road from Oct. 25-28.
“This is essential work required for the public’s safety,” said Kelly Kalfsbeek, a county community outreach and media relations specialist.
The work will occur approximately 1 mile south of the Camino Diablo and Vasco Road intersection to the Alameda County line -- about 7.5 miles -- and will include a rolling lane closure.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, work will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., weather permitting.
Drivers should expect delays. Message boards will be placed in advance to advise drivers of work and expected delays.
