Road Work Ahead

Press file photo

The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will clean up debris and replace pylon dividers to enhance safety on Vasco Road from Oct. 25-28.

“This is essential work required for the public’s safety,” said Kelly Kalfsbeek, a county community outreach and media relations specialist.

The work will occur approximately 1 mile south of the Camino Diablo and Vasco Road intersection to the Alameda County line -- about 7.5 miles -- and will include a rolling lane closure.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, work will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., weather permitting.

Drivers should expect delays. Message boards will be placed in advance to advise drivers of work and expected delays.

