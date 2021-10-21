Sorry, an error occurred.
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: October 21, 2021 @ 7:47 pm
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative.
The Contra Costa County Public Works Department announced today that work planned for Vasco Road on Oct. 25-28 has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Nov. 1-4.
Crews will clean up debris and replace delineators to enhance safety on Vasco Road, about one mile south of the Camino Diablo and Vasco Road intersection to the Alameda County Line.
"This is essential work required for the public’s safety," said Carrie Ricci, deputy director of the Contra Costa County Public Works Department.
The work is expected to include a rolling lane closure.
Drivers should anticipate delays, officials said.
Message boards will be placed in advance to advise drivers of work and delays.
