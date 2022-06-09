Update 4:07 p.m.
Fire crews just said that the fire is 75 percent contained.
Vasco Road remains closed at Camino Diablo on the south end and at Marsh Creek/State Route 4 on the north end.
Walnut Boulevard is closed at Camino Diablo on one end and Marsh Creek at the other end.
The roads could be closed until midnight, crews said.
A power line is also down in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard. About 70 customers are currently without power in the area.
Update 3:08 p.m.
The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District just released an update on the fire on its Facebook page.
"At 2:15pm ECCFPD, ConFire and CalFire units responded to a wind driven vegetation fire on Vasco Road at Walnut Blvd. the fire has grown to over 50 acres with more potential. Vasco Road is closed between Marsh Creek and Walnut Blvd, Walnut Blvd is closed between Vasco and Marsh Creek."
A vegetation fire is burning in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard in Brentwood.
Crews have closed Walnut Boulevard at Highway 4 near Farmers Daughter Produce Stand & U-Pick.
The fire was first reported at about 2:15 p.m. today, June 9.
-Check back for updates
