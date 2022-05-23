Anderson-Ave-fire_02.jpg

Photo by Melissa van Ruiten.

 Melissa van Ruiten

An exterior fire on the 700 block of Anderson Avenue in Brentwod quickly spread across multiple yards before being extinguished by East Contra Costa Fire Protection District personnel, Monday, May 23. One outbuilding suffered minor damage, but no primary residences were impacted, according to Fire Marshall Steve Aubert. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

[Photos] Anderson Avenue fire

