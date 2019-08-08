Update 3:56PM - The Oakley Police Department has lifted the Evacuation Order for the area of Crismore Drive, Delta Road, and Sellers Avenue in Oakley. Sellers Avenue between Delta Road and Jan Lane will remain closed to all persons at this time.
A fast-moving, wind-driven vegetation fire on Sellers Avenue in unincorporated Oakley has burned 58 acres, destroyed two outbuildings and left 5,600 customers without electricity, due to a precautionary power shutdown in the area of Sellers Avenue and Delta Road, according to the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD). An estimated 50 homes in the area of Crismore Drive, Delta Road and Sellers Avenue were evacuated around 12:45 p.m., but additional evacuations are not currently expected, said ECCFPD Fire Marshal Steve Aubert.
“We are still at zero containment,” Aubert said Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. “We still have active fire that is burning. Obviously we have a couple of the areas knocked down, but we are nowhere near close to be able to say where we are exactly at overall.”
Agencies from across the region responded to a wind-driven vegetation fire that grew to 58 acres in Oakley, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. The fire was reported just afternoon and eventually burned through a vineyard and three outbuildings, though no homes were lost. Two civilian injuries were reported. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
All on-duty ECCFPD firefighters were called to the fire, with two additional strike teams of three engines each ordered, as well as air support from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff.
Schools in the Oakley Union School District were not in session at the time of the evacuation orders, as Wednesdays are the district’s short days. But in Knightsen, where smoke from the fire threatened the area, school superintendent Harvey Yurkovich placed Knightsen Elementary School on lockdown.
“There were concerns about smoke, and since the roads were shut down, they waited until they had more information to release students,” said Yurkovich. The lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes and students were sent home.
The Bay Area Quality Management District has issued an air-quality advisory for northeastern Contra Costa County.
The source of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
It’s been a rough few days for ECCFPD crews, who battled a 655-acre blaze on Saturday, Aug. 3 along Marsh Creek Road, in the vicinity of Round Valley Regional Park to Morgan Territory Road that also caused evacuations in the area.
