A 15-acre fire ignited on Marsh Creek Road across from Clayton Palms Community in Brentwood, Calif., Monday, June 29, 2020. Initially reported shortly before 11 p.m., forward progress on the fire was stopped about 75 minutes later, though crews were expected to be on scene throughout the night extinguishing hot spots. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Fire crews from multiple agencies worked through the night to contain a 9-acre fire that burned across the street from the Clayton Palms Community in unincorporated Brentwood, Monday, June 29.
Originally reported at 10:48 p.m., the first engine arrived to find approximately 3 acres burning up a steep hillside on the south side of Marsh Creek Road.
Engines from Cal Fire and the East Contra Costa (ECCFPD) and Contra Costa County fire protection districts responded to the scene.
Forward progress was stopped around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews continued to work throughout the night, and by 6 a.m. Cal Fire reported the fire was 75% contained. While the size of the burn was originally estimated at 15 acres, detailed mapping available after daylight determined the fire burned 8.8 acres. An ECCFPD incident report indicated that two structures were threatened by the blaze, but neither sustained any damage.
Cal Fire kept two engines on scene throughout the day Tuesday to ensure full containment.
Deputy Chief Mike Marcucci said that Cal Fire investigators would attempt to determine the cause of the blaze.
