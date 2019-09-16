A vegetation fire burned in a heavily wooded location off Concord Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. The one-acre fire was the second vegetation fire that East Contra Costa Fire Protection Distict faced Friday after a nine-acre fire burned near Marsh Creek and Deer Valley roads earlier in the day. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Firefighters were kept busy with two vegetation fires in Brentwood, Friday afternoon, Sept. 13.
Shortly before noon a grass fire was reported near the intersection of Marsh Creek and Deer Valley Roads. Cal Fire units from the Sunshine Station in Clayton arrived first on the scene and initiated fire attack on the fire’s left and right flanks. Those Cal Fire crews were supported by East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Engine 52 from Brentwood. The fire burned nine acres before it was brought under control, but no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. Traffic on Marsh Creek Road was restricted while fire operations were ongoing. Cal Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.
A second fire burned approximately one acre along a heavily wooded creek bed near the intersection of Concord Avenue and Orchard Lane.
This fire was reported around 5 p.m. and multiple ECCFPD units responded to that incident. The blaze was contained to the wooded area and posed no threat to any structures. Much of the material that burned appeared to have been a large pile of refuse that had accumulated amongst the trees.
