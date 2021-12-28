A two-vehicle injury accident in front of 8100 Brentwood Boulevard sent at least one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

According to radio traffic, two ambulances and one medical helicopter was dispatched to the incident, which occurred at about 8:20 p.m.

The roadway was initially closed near the scene of the crash,but has since reopened.

Check back for updates.

