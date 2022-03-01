A high-speed chase through Antioch ended abruptly when the fleeing vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Laurel Road, injuring the occupants of both vehicles.
Shortly after midnight on March 1, Antioch police located a vehicle on the 4000 block of Lone Tree Way that was “related” to an armed robbery and carjacking in Cupertino, a police press release states.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Anthony Valdez Jr., 22, initially complied with orders during the traffic stop before fleeing the scene with police in pursuit. The chase ended when the vehicle driven by Valdez struck another vehicle in the intersection, resulting in injuries to both parties.
Valdez sustained “non-life-threatening major injuries,” according to the report and was treated at the scene by medical personnel while his passenger, Kiara Vasquez, 22, was described as having minor injuries. Both were transported to an unspecified hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle, an unidentified 58-year-old Sacramento man, was also transported to an unspecified hospital for minor injuries, police said.
According to the press release, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office was notified and dispatched to “continue their portion of the investigation” while the California Highway Patrol began an investigation into the collision. It is standard procedure for the CHP to investigate collisions that are part of police chases.
Further information, such as Valdez’s city of residence, was not made available because the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
