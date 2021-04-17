Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a vehicle colliding with a home in Brentwood, Friday night, April 16.
“We were just in the family room on the couch talking, and we heard a loud boom,” said Michael Shea, a resident of the home on the 800 block of Griffith Lane. “We had the back door open, and smoke started coming in the back. We ran out front,and we saw there were four kids in the car.”
A vehicle left the road and crashed into a residence on the corner of Central Boulevard and Griffith Lane in Brentwood, late Friday night, April 16. Brentwood PD is investigating the incident.
None of the four occupants of Acura sedan required hospitalization after the collision, which occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Some of the occupants were minors.
A spokesperson for the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said that speed may have been a factor in the accident.
“Everybody’s ok,” said Shea. “It scared the dogs pretty bad.”
Shea added that there did not appear to be any damage to the interior of the home, but had yet to determine the extent of damage to the exterior.
“We’ve seen so many accidents on this corner, but this is the first time it’s actually ended up in the yard, though,” he said.
Melissa van Ruiten contributed to this story.
