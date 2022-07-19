A pick-up truck and a dump truck collided head-on, resulting in Brentwood Boulevard being closed to traffic for about an hour, east of Sellers Avenue in Brentwood, Calif., the morning of Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Initial reports indicated one person trapped in their vehicle, but when emergency crews arrived on scene, both drivers were clear of the vehicles.
The driver of the pick-up, a 53-year-old male, was transported by ground to John Muir Medical Center - Walnut Creek.
