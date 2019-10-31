The stage is set for the final 2019 Goodguys event in the Bay Area.
The 30th Autumn Get-Together, on Nov. 9 and 10, will bring together over 2,500 American-made or -powered, candy-colored and chromed hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, trucks of all years for two action-packed days of true American car show fun. This event officially ends the Goodguys car show season for hot rodders all over California.
Monday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, and the event will celebrate the U.S. military and all they do. All military, active and retired will get free general admission to the event all weekend. There will be several Veterans Day activities during the event, including the Vettes for Vets — a special parking area and parade each day honoring veterans, the Young American Patriates performing during the event, presentation of the color guard and more.
The Pleasanton Military Families will hold a donation drive for their Pack Out program. They will be onsite on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the yellow gate. Through this program, care packages are shipped to military troops overseas. To donate or get more information, visit www.pleasantonmilitaryfamilies.org.
Who doesn’t love a good demolition derby? Join as the Hayward Firefighters Local 1909 Charity Demolition Derby are welcomed back to the event on Saturday. All proceeds from the Demo Derby will benefit the Hayward Fire Charity Fund. The derby will be divided into three rounds with breaks in between.
The format for the will consist of three rounds of driving — Figure 8 Chaos, Full Contact Musical Parking Spots and an All-Out Smash-up. The derby rounds will run at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Fans will also get a close-up glimpse of just how eclectic the modern-day hot-rodding scene is though in spirit – the Goodguys core message is unchanged after 36 years – having fun with cars. Highlighting the autumn installment of Goodguys shows, the event will feature an indoor display of trucks — all types, makes, sizes and colors. And if you have a passion for all things on two wheels, check out the Cruiser-Rama, a custom bicycle show dedicated to all things cool with handlebars! These amazing two-wheel creations are simply rolling works of art.
For those who have the need for speed, the shrill sound of rubber meeting pavement will fill the air with excitement as competitors in the Goodguys AutoCross, a closed performance racecourse, take to the track. This spectacle of vehicle speed and agility meet to battle it out in a weekend long contest of speed and skill.
The event will feature Fall Shootout presented by Turn One. Two eight-car fields will be qualified on Saturday and take to the track on Sunday afternoon to crown the winners. The winner of each bracket will go to the season finale. This is the final qualifying event before the season finale in Scottsdale —The Duel in the Desert at WestWorld of Scottsdale on Saturday, Nov. 16.
For those who need to shop for a project, there’s the midway featuring multi-million-dollar custom big rig tractor-trailers offering high-performance parts and accessories to budding hot rodders and do-it-yourselfers. Having the chance to interact directly with manufacturers has long been an appealing aspect of Goodguys events. Throw in a giant used-car-parts swap meet and car corral, and it’s auto-utopia for any red blooded American with motor oil in their veins.
There are fun things for the kids to do, too. Keep the kiddos entertained with a coloring contest, crafts, face painting and other kids’ games. The model car make and take presented by Auto World Store will take place on Saturday, at 1 p.m., and gives the little hot-rodders a model kit to make and take home as souvenir.
Gates will be open Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission is $25 and kids ages 7 to 12 are $10. Alameda County Fairgrounds parking is $10. Visit www.good-guys.com to purchase event tickets or to register a show car. Call Goodguys at 925-838-9876 for more information. $5 off general admission tickets are available on www.good-guys.com until Sunday, Nov. 3.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.