Oakley-based La Clinica de la Raza is one of the partners hosting a seminar on veteran claims that will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Brentwood at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 757 First St.
This family-friendly event will feature a free barbeque buffet, in addition to providing information on a variety of veterans’ topics.
“Come join us on August 11 to learn more about how to properly file claims, along with how to possibly increase your disability percentage,” said Daisy Rios, senior veterans specialist with La Clinica de la Raza. “This is a family-friendly event, so we would love to see you and your family come out to the event. There will also be some delicious food that you cannot miss out on.” The seminar is sponsored by the recently formed Veteran Health Navigation Partnership (VHNP). VHNP is a partnership between La Clinica and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10789, and the organization seeks to increase access to quality health care to local underserved veterans through community outreach and improved connection to community resources.
The seeds for this partnership were sown more than three years ago when Steve Todd, post commander of VFW Post 10789, was invited to make a presentation on veterans’ needs to the John Muir board of directors. Todd was connected with the staff at La Clinica, and Emerald HPC International — an Antioch-based consulting firm — was brought into the mix to develop a grant proposal. That proposal eventually resulted in a $300,000 award from the John Muir/Mt. Diablo Community Health Fund that is now funding VHNP.
Archie L. Smith Jr. will be a featured speaker at the event. Smith is an Air Force veteran who has dedicated his post-service career to helping other veterans understand their U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits.
“It was necessary to create an event focused on education and community for veterans and their families,” explained Smith. “Not only will they be able to understand how to develop their VA claims, community groups, organizations and businesses have five minutes each to speak about what they do to help veterans. This networking opportunity will help veterans who may feel lost and not supported find voluntary opportunities and benefits that will enrich their lives. This is a five-hour event with free food, networking and claims development designed to show veterans and their families that the community cares.”
For more information on the seminar, visit www.facebook.com/vfw10789, www.facebook.com/vhnp10789 or www.vfw10789.org.
For more information on services available through La Clinica, call 925-580-8861 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit www.laclinica.org.
