Victim's family still asks for help In search

Oakley city and police officials reached out Friday to residents and media to highlight the standing $100,000 reward in the homicide case of Alexis Gabe.

The reward is open to anybody who provides information leading to Alexis Gabe's whereabouts or remains, according to posts from the City of Oakley’s social media platforms.

Oakley City council initially contributed $10,000 for information about Gabe’s disappearance, later ruled a homicide. The reward was increased when an anonymous donor pledged $50,000, with Oakley City Council increasing its contribution shortly after, allowing the reward fund to sit at $100,000 as of May 24. 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription