Victim's family still asks for help In search

Oakley city and police officials reached out Friday to residents and media to highlight the standing $100,000 reward in the homicide case of Alexis Gabe.
The reward is open to anybody who provides information leading to Alexis Gabe's whereabouts or remains, according to posts from the City of Oakley’s social media platforms.
Oakley City council initially contributed $10,000 for information about Gabe’s disappearance, later ruled a homicide. The reward was increased when an anonymous donor pledged $50,000, with Oakley City Council increasing its contribution shortly after, allowing the reward fund to sit at $100,000 as of May 24.
Alexis Gabe, 24, was first reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” on Jan. 26. Her last known location was Benttree Way, Antioch.
Gabe was last seen leaving the home of her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones, 27, of Antioch.
Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Bectin filed murder charges on May 26 against Jones after meeting with Antioch and Oakley Police departments.
Jones was killed by police in Kent, Washington June 1 after he allegedly came at them with a knife as they attempted to arrest him in Gabe’s homicide.
The Gabe family has been using Instagram and Facebook in the search for their daughter’s remains by organizing volunteer searches for evidence on the weekends.
“We want to hopefully find her and give her a proper memorial service, then we can finally bring her home” states Gabe’s father, Gwyn Gabe, via a post he made in his Help Bring Alexis Gabe Home Facebook group Sept 9.
