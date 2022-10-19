OAKLEY - A lockdown was ordered at Vintage Parkway Elementary Wednesday afternoon after a report of a “potential dangerous object” just outside the school gates at 1000 Vintage Parkway.
David Foldvary, school Principal, called Oakley Police who reported that they were answering a 911 call about a suspect with a gun in the area. School officials dismissed the students after police said the danger had passed. No suspect was arrested but police are continuing their investigation.
Foldvary said late Wednesday that the school would open as usual on Thursday.
