Meals on Wheels Diablo Region is in dire need of delivery volunteers throughout East County, especially in Antioch and Pittsburg. There are over 20 routes in these cities that need to be filled. Potentially hundreds will be impacted if these positions are not filled.
East County delivery routes include: Antioch, Pittsburg, Bay Point, Discovery Bay, Brentwood, Oakley and Byron. Pick up is between 10 and 10:30 a.m. at various locations throughout East County. Delivery takes approximately two hours and covers approximately 15 senior homes. Empty containers are then dropped off at the pickup location.
Volunteers will be trained and need to have a clean driving record for the past three years, clear a background check and be able to lift 25 pounds in and out of their car up to 15 times during their route.
Potential volunteers can complete the application online at www.mowdiabloregion.org/sign-up-volunteer or call 925-937-8605.
