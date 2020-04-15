As East County residents stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are taking in animals to reduce the burden on municipal animal shelters.
The Contra Costa County Animal Services Department has only about 40 animals in its care, down from its usual 280 to 300. Antioch Animal Services is only housing 20 creatures, compared to around 70.
“We put out a call, and literally within two days most of the animals in our shelters were in foster homes, which was awesome,” said Steve Burdo, Contra Costa County Animal Services Department spokesman.
The public’s help came just when the municipal centers needed it, most: during the early days of the shelter-in-place order. Both Antioch and county agencies were shuffling to adjust to pandemic-induced operational changes that complicate getting animals in and out of shelters.
The county was able to place an estimated 130 animals in foster care or with rescue adoption groups around the time it was forced to reduce staff, shutter its Pinole facility and move any remaining critters to its Martinez shelter, Burdo said.
Antioch officials have seen similar results, with a rise in the number of animals placed in rescue groups, adopted or quickly reunited with owners.
“Before this all happened, we had our normal number — about 70 animals — in the shelter, and over time it has gone down, because we were able to get animals out,” said George W. Harding IV, Antioch’s Animal Services manager.
Cynthia Ott-Bales, president of the East County-based nonprofit Throw Me A Bone Dog Rescue, said she jumped to help the shelters because of their need. But she too has seen a rise in subsequent adoptions and folks willing to foster.
Her organization has taken in 10 dogs since the shelter-in-place order, but it has also adopted out 17 in the last 23 days, compared to five in the previous 28 days.
“Pet adoptions do appear to be on the rise,” Ott-Bales said.
The shelters welcome the population changes as they implement stay-at-home procedural changes, including field response cutbacks, modified adoptions, reduced staff and scaled-back services.
“With so many animals in foster at the moment, the limited population that we have in the shelter has an abundance of staff members and some volunteers who are interacting with them at this point,” Burdo said.
The Contra Costa Animal Services Pinole shelter remains closed, and the Martinez facility is open only by appointment for sick or injured pets and transfer, foster or adoption placements.
County animal control officers are responding in person only to urgent calls, such as animal attacks, public safety concerns or critters in distress. All other calls are being handled by phone.
Additionally, public spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations and trap-neuter-release-to-field activities have been suspended.
County adoptions have also gone mostly virtual, with pet profiles available online, and meet-and-greets, paperwork and payments completed over the phone or video conferencing platforms.
“Like everybody, we are adapting to the new normal,” Burdo said. “This is certainly a shift for us.”
Antioch Animal Services’ operating functions are similarly altered, with the shelter largely closed to the public, officers responding to critical calls only and adoptions and redemptions conducted by appointment.
But through it all, the Antioch staff is adjusting, and the animals are well cared for, Harding said.
“The number of animals at the shelter right now is relatively low,” he said.
As for the future, it remains to be seen how long the shelters’ new operating routine will last and whether the rising foster and adoption rates will continue beyond the pandemic. But Burdo said he doesn’t expect the return-to-shelter rate for recently adopted pets to rise once life returns to normal. Harding indicted many fostered pets also end up being adopted, as caretakers get attached over time.
“If you are going to go through all these steps to learn about this animal and have a conversation with someone, you are probably serious about that commitment,” Burdo said. “I think when they adopt a pet, pet owners for the most part know what they are getting into. I think giving animals back is a very last resort for most people.”
During the shelter-in-place order, residents are encouraged to attempt to reunite nonaggressive found animals by using social media and other online platforms.
For more information on Contra Costa Animal Services, including adoptions, visit https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/7282/Animal-Services.
For more information on Antioch Animal Services or adopting one of its animals, visit https://www.antiochca.gov/police/animal-services.
