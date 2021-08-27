The closing of voter registration for the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election is on Aug. 30, Debi Cooper, the county's clerk-recorder and registrar of voters, announced today.
“This is the deadline for voters to register, and be sent an official ballot in the mail and be provided their assigned polling place information if they choose to vote in-person on Election Day," she said in a news release. "After this date, voters will be required to register and vote in-person.”
The easiest way to register is online at https://registertovote.ca.gov, or complete a voter registration card available at most post offices, city halls and libraries throughout the county.
Paper registration cards must be postmarked by Aug. 30.
To be eligible to vote in this election, a registered voter must be a U.S. Citizen, at least 18 years of age by Election Day, a resident of the state and not currently serving a federal or state prison term for the conviction of a felony.
Voters must update their registration if they have moved or changed their name, married, or divorced.
Voter registration status can be checked online at http://www.cocovote.us by clicking on the “My Voting Information” button.
After the Aug. 30 registration deadline, new voters will be required to register and vote in-person at one of the county’s early voting sites, the Elections Division in Martinez, or at a polling place on Election Day.
“Register early so you will receive a ballot in the mail," Cooper said. "If you choose to vote in-person, already being registered will speed up the process at your polling place on Election Day.”
