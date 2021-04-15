Contra Costa County, in partnership with the California Office of Emergency services, will begin offering walk-in service to people ages 16 and older who live or work in the county at several pop-up sites in the coming weeks.
About 500-700 vaccinations a day can be given at each site. The walk-in clinics (listed below) will be located in areas hardest hit by COVID-19, such as Richmond, the Monument Corridor in Concord and parts of East County.
“Places in eastern Contra Costa County, like Antioch, have among the highest COVID case rates but some of the lowest vaccination rates,” said Chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Diane Burgis, whose district includes the Antioch Community Center. “That’s why having easily accessible walk-in vaccine clinics like these are so important.”
At the same time, the County is also making it easier to schedule vaccine appointments online. People from Contra Costa can now directly book appointments on our website at one of our many vaccination sites around the county. Previously, people had to fill out an online form requesting a vaccine appointment, which our staff reviewed manually.
“We want everyone to get vaccinated as quickly and conveniently as possible. That’s why we are opening walk-in vaccination clinics in our hardest hit communities, especially communities of color. This effort helps us close the vaccine equity gap,” said Supervisor John Gioia, whose district includes Richmond and San Pablo, two of the cities with the highest rates of COVID-19.
Everyone ages 16 and older who lives or works in Contra Costa County is eligible for vaccination. People can still also schedule vaccine appointments by calling us at 833-829-2626.
Below are the dates and locations for the walk-in mobile clinics (all are open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.):
- April 15 to 25
- Veterans Memorial Hall: 968 23rd. St, Richmond
- Antioch Community Center: 4703 Lone Tree Way, Antioch
- April 26 to May 2
- Albert D. Seeno Jr. Pittsburg Youth Development Center: 1001 Stoneman Ave., Pittsburg
- St. John Missionary Baptist Church - South Campus: 662 S. 52nd. St, Richmond
- May 3 to 6
- Meadow Homes Elementary School: 1371 Detroit Ave., Concord
- May 3 to 9
- St. John Missionary Baptist Church - North Campus: 29 8th St., Richmond
