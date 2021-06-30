The California State Water Boards issued a press release last week stating harmful algal blooms (HAB) had been found in and around Discovery Bay.
The findings prompted Contra Costa Environmental Health to urge caution for recreational water users as the blooms can present a serious health risk to people and pets. Usually, the blooms are found in still, warm, nutrient-rich water near the shore, and look like green or brown scum floating on, or suspended in, the water. The algal blooms are not found on the fast water in the canals and rivers surrounding Discovery Bay.
“The State collected water samples in Discovery Bay and reported to the County that harmful algal blooms have returned with the warmer weather,” said Supervising Environmental Health
Specialist Joe Doser. “It is advised that humans and pets avoid contact with the water, as these algal blooms produce a harmful toxin.”
The HABs may be a result of the number of nitrates, phosphates and other toxins washed into the Delta by local farmers. These chemicals all feed the algae.
One local organization attempting to find a solution to the HAB is the Discovery Bay Community Foundation. The foundation, along with the Central Valley Water Board, has secured an $80,000 grant to conduct a load study of the water in and around Discovery Bay. The hope is the study will shed more light on how and why the algae has grown.
The state recommends people avoid contact with contaminated water, or wash themselves thoroughly if they do come in contact with it.
For more information on HABs, visit the harmful algal bloom page on the county’s website at https://cchealth.org/eh/hab/.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.