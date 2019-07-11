The Contra Costa clerk-recorder has announced their next “Destination Wedding” venue will be next month at the John Muir National Historic Site.
The event will be Friday, August 16, from 10:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. There are 16 appointments available for couples to have their special moment at this location. Reservations can be made online at www.contracostacore.us.
This is the county’s third time hosting a destination wedding at this site, which has proven to be popular. This time, ceremonies will be offered both inside and outside the 170-year-old landmark.
