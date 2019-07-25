On July 16, the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors approved a resolution calling for an immediate ban on glyphosate use in picnic areas and full elimination in developed park areas by 2020’s end.
Glyphosate is currently used as part of the park district’s pest integration management program for fire ignition prevention and vegetation maintenance around park structures, fences, walkways and parking areas, and in public right-of-way areas including roads, bike paths and trails.
“The park district has taken large steps over the past two years to reduce glyphosate use and find alternatives,” said East Bay Regional Park District President Ayn Wieskamp. “We are proud to be a leader in parkland management.”
The park district recognizes public concerns about glyphosate use. In 2016, the park district updated its integrated pest management practices to focus on early intervention strategies and the use of organic products when possible as a glyphosate alternative. Over the past two years, the park district has reduced glyphosate use 66 percent for park maintenance.
“The park district plans to phase out glyphosate use in developed park areas by the end of 2020, including parking lots, campgrounds, lawns and paved trails,” said East Bay Regional Park District General Manager Robert Doyle. “The park district does not use glyphosate near play areas or water fountains.”
The phasing out of glyphosate use for developed park areas will take substantial financial resources and significantly impact the park district’s general fund and staffing levels. The Park District Board of Directors has asked staff to report back to the board with an assessment of staff and fiscal needs.
