Goodguys 33rd West Coast Nationals is a giant outdoor “cool cars, cool people and good times” event with over 3,500 hot rods, custom cars, classics, muscle cars and trucks through 1972 vintage.
The event is Friday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Aug. 25 at the Alameda County Fairgrounds at 4501 Pleasanton Ave. in Pleasanton. The event will also include vendor exhibits, a Goodgals gallery with arts and crafts, a kids’ zone with a coloring contest and fun for little ones and more.
General admission is $25 at the event; kids age 7 to 12 are $10; and kids 6 and under are free. Save $5 on general admission tickets at www.good-guys.com until Sunday, Aug. 18. Active and retired military receive $5 off general admission with identification. Goodguys members receive $5 off general admission with member identification. Parking is $10.
For more information, visit www.good-guys.com/wcn-2019, call Goodguys at 925-838-9876 or call Alameda County Fairgrounds at 925-426-7600.
