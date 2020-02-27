Pro-American Educational and Cultural Exchange (PEACE), a nonprofit organization pairing foreign high school students with volunteer local families, is currently looking for volunteer host families in the local area.
PEACE Inc. is the leading nonprofit sponsor of J-1 exchange students and has been developing rewarding relationships between international students and their families, schools and communities since 1968. PEACE Inc. places students from many countries for semester-long and year-long academic programs.
Students who participate in the PEACE program have their own spending money and are fully insured. They attend local high schools in order to learn more about the American culture, make friends, participate in sports and student activities, volunteer in the community, and most of all, become a lasting member of your family and community.
For more information, call the PEACE Inc. national office at 800-377-2239 or visit www.peace-inc.org.
