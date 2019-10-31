Students across Contra Costa County will participate in the 18th annual countywide shelter-in-place drill to practice safety procedures in the event of a nearby hazardous material release or other incident requiring them to shelter-in-place.
Directed by CAER, this year’s shelter-in-place drill will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and all public and private schools, and childcare centers throughout Contra Costa County are encouraged to participate.
CAER Executive Director Tony Semenza says, “Each year we are encouraged with the increased number of participating schools CAER works with. Teachers and students should all know shelter-in-place procedures.”
This year, the model school site is Summer Lake Elementary and Iron House Elementary. Summer Lake is currently housed at Iron House campus, because Summer Lake is still under construction. Iron House Elementary is located at 4801 Frank Hengel Way in Oakley.
This annual event gives children and their caregivers an important opportunity to practice responding to the Community Warning System (CWS) alerts, which include a series of sirens along waterfront areas from Richmond to Antioch. The CWS sounds a siren when there’s been a dangerous chemical release or other disaster that requires a shelter-in-place. Alerts are also sent via radio, TV, phone calls and social media posts.
Hazardous material releases can result from many sources in Contra Costa County, including accidents at chemical treatment plants, wastewater treatment facilities, facilities that store or manufacture hazardous materials, refineries, but also from collisions involving trucks or trains that transport chemicals. The possibility of accidents makes it important for the county’s youngest members to recognize and respond correctly to shelter-in-place alerts.
CAER is a coalition of local agencies, businesses, industries, community groups and emergency response organizations. CAER works to improve emergency response planning and to actively enhance public health and safety.
