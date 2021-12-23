The East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy has over the last 14 years purchased 41 land parcels totaling nearly 14,000 acres in East County for the purpose of protecting habitat and wildlife, and earlier this month area residents got a chance to tour one of the agency’s sites intended for wetland restoration.
The 645-acre parcel – located in Knightsen east of the Byron Highway and north of Eagle Lane – was purchased in 2016 by the conservancy (ECCCHC) and the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD). The project as it is currently envisioned will restore wetland habitat for the benefit of a variety of target species including red-legged frogs, fairy shrimp, tricolored blackbirds and burrowing owls. The project will also provide improved stormwater drainage for the area and improve the quality of water draining into the Delta.
According to Abigail Fateman, ECCCHC director of restoration, adaptive management and grants, stormwater drains onto the property and collects there beause there is no outlet for it. The property’s prior owner pumped the collected water into nearby No Name Slough.
“(The project) provides an opportunity for us to find a more natural mechanism for doing this,” Fateman said. “That is restoring wetlands and having drainage flow naturally across the landscape, and while doing that, provide (wildlife) habitat.”
Purchased from the Nunn family for $6.1 million, the ECCCHC provided about 90% of the cost using funds obtained through state and federal land conservation grants. The EBRPD provided the remaining 10%. The Nunn family leased the property back after the sale and continued to irrigate and farm the land, which is classified as low-grade agricultural land. Their lease expires at the end of the year and was not renewed, though Fateman said they had the opportunity to do so. With the expiration of the lease, the land will transition from irrigated agricultural use to grazing.
Because the plot is already relatively flat and above sea level, the construction effort required is relatively small as wetland restoration projects go.
“I don’t envision this as a two-year nonstop project at all,” Fateman explained. “My hope would be that we can do the work in one construction season, possibly two, which would be from July through October. All of that is still being worked out. We don’t have a final design. We don’t have final plans. We’re still working through that process.”
While the project initially received support from the Knightsen Town Community Services District (KTCSD), the district later withdrew its endorsement of the project. In an interview, Trish Bello-Kunkel, KTCSD chairperson, cited concerns that it could increase the risk of flooding on properties adjacent to the project, potentially degrading wells and septic systems. She added that farmers are concerned that an increased presence of threatened or endangered wildlife species in the area could interfere with established farming operations.
In a letter dated Feb. 13, 2020, Bello-Kunkel wrote to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors advising them of the district’s revised position and asking the supervisors to also withdraw their support, a move the supervisors did not take.
“We do not believe the proposed project benefits the Knightsen community with regard to flood control and drainage,” wrote Bello-Kunkel. “In fact, the proposed project may increase the flood hazard for many Knightsen residents. Therefore, any assertion that the proposed project provides multi-benefits with regard to drainage and flood control is highly questionable at best.”
A project timeline presented at a Nov. 9 community meeting projected the project’s final design and permitting would be complete in 2023 and that construction would start in 2025, though Fateman stressed that those dates are not yet firm. In the meantime, the EBRPD continues to manage the property.
“As the project is implemented by the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy, we’ll continue to be responsible for operations, public safety and that sort of stuff,” said Brian Holt with the EBRPD. “Plans for public access aren’t part of this project right now. Our role right now is that we’re the landowner and we’ll provide on-the-ground operation of the property.”
Fateman expects that there will be four more public meetings in 2022 to continue to gather community input on the project. The dates for those meetings have not yet been determined.
“Anytime there is an opportunity to restore and protect local habitat for future generations, it is a great thing,” said Joel Bryant, mayor of the City of Brentwood and vice chair of the ECCCHC Governing Board. “This project does just that. It will provide much needed, permanent habitat, for several of our indigenous protected and endangered species, as well as bringing a piece of ancient wetlands back to its original, natural condition.”
For more information, visit: Contra Costa County Conservation and Development at https://bit.ly/thepress_knightsenwetland; the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy at www.cocohcp.org and the Knightsen Town Community Services District at https://bit.ly/thepress_KTCSD.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.