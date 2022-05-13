What to know about the June 7 election

All registered voters in Contra Costa County should have received their county Voter Information Guides and will soon receive their official ballots for the upcoming June 7 California Primary Election, according to Registrar of Voters Debi Cooper.
Ballots were scheduled to be mailed on May 9. If not received by May 20, prospective voters are encouraged to email ballot@vote.cccounty.us or call 925-335-7800. State Voter Information Guides are also either in the mail, or soon to be mailed, from the Secretary of State’s office, Cooper said in a news release.
Here’s what prospective voters need to know about voting in the upcoming election:
Register to vote:
To ensure a ballot is received in the mail, prospective voters are registered to vote and that their address is correct at cocovote.us/myvotinginfo. Prospective voters who need to register or update their registration can visit registertovote.ca.gov. After May 23, new voters will need to register and vote in person at the Elections Division in Martinez, at one of the county’s early voting sites, or at a polling place on Election Day.
Voting by mail:
Vote by Mail now happens for every election, Cooper said. All eligible voters will continue to receive vote-by-mail ballots, and the return envelope is postage paid. Prospective voters should put their completed ballot in the envelope, seal it, sign it, and mail it. Voted ballots returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received within seven days of the election to be considered timely.
Prospective voters can drop their ballot in the mail, at one of the county’s 38 official drop boxes or at any in-person voting locations. Official drop boxes will be open for service when ballots are mailed to voters. Dropping ballots at an official drop box is just like dropping it at the Elections Office and saves taxpayer dollars by reducing the cost of return postage, Cooper said.
Voters can find a list of convenient drop-box locations and early voting locations at cocovote.us/drop-boxes. Ballots must be dropped off no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.
There are two each in Brentwood and in Antioch, and one each in Discovery Bay and in Oakley.
Brentwood – Brentwood City Hall at 150 City Park Way; Brentwood Raley’s at 2400 Sand Creek Road.
Antioch – Antioch City Hall at 200 H St.; Antioch Community Center at 4703 Lone Tree Way.
Discovery Bay – Regatta Park at Parking lot at Sailboat Drive & Porthole Drive.
Oakley – Oakley City Hall at 3231 Main St.
Prospective voters can avoid long lines and be sure their vote is included in the Election Night count by voting early and mail or drop off their ballot so the Elections Division receives it by Friday, June 3.
Track your ballot
Ballot tracking is provided by the Secretary of State. It will send notices about ballots, including when it’s mailed, received, and counted. Know where your ballot is every step of the way. Sign up at https://WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.
“If you have any questions about voting or elections, please reach out to us,” Cooper said.
For more information about the June 7 Primary election, go to www.cocovote.us and select the “June 7, 2022 Statewide Election” icon, or call 925-335-7800 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
