A fire sparked by a crew doing weed abatement burned an estimated 75 acres along Holland Tract Road in Knightsen, Monday, July 20. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the incident along with helicopters from Cal Fire and the East Bay Regional Park District.
Monday’s fire was the fourth major fire since early June to burn along the stretch of Holland Tract Road between Becky’s Bridge and the Holland Riverside Marina. It burned primarily in property owned by Reclamation District 2025.
“We’ve had a number of different fires out here along Holland Tract Road,” said East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Fire Marshal Steve Aubert. “Today’s fire does appear to have been caused accidentally. There was some weed abatement that was occurring at the time, and they actually witnessed and admitted that they hit a rock and threw a spark. They tried to control the fire. But with the heavy winds out here, that fire quickly grew out of control.”
Wind continued to be a factor throughout the day, and contributed to the fire’s rapid expansion. As firefighters arrived in the area, the fire was reported to have burned about five acres. Within 90 minutes, it had grown to 20 acres and was completely uncontained. A strike team was requested to assist the ECCFPD, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire crews already engaged in the incident. That request drew five additional engines from Antioch, Concord, Moraga and San Ramon. Helicopters from Cal Fire and the East Bay Regional Park District joined the fight making repeated water drops throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
“There were probably about 50 firefighters on scene fighting the fire today,” Aubert said.
Despite the efforts of the fire crews, the eastern edge of the fire jumped Tranquility Bay Road and threatened the Brentwood Marina. Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office deputies evacuated residents of the houseboats in the marina along with a large number of people fishing along the slough. Crews were able to protect the marina, and no damage was reported.
On the western edge of the fire, thick stands of berry bushes generated flame of 60 - 70 feet as reported by firefighters. A residence on that side of the fire was also threatened, but was ultimately undamaged.
The fire, which was Initially reported at 2:14 p.m., burned 75 acres by 7 p.m. and was 65% contained. The last units were released from the scene around midnight. However, firefighters had little chance to recuperate.
A vegetation fire was reported on Dutch Slough Road in Oakley at 2:17 a.m. One minute later, a residential fire was reported on O’Neil Court, also in Oakley.
Aubert said the residential fire involved a burning shed, but firefighters kept the flames from extending to the home. Crews were able to clear that incident in about an hour and were redirected to join the Dutch Slough incident where, according to Aubert, fuel spilled while a resident was refilling a generator ignited. That fire had tragic results for the resident who lost his trailer and two dogs.
“It burned up his trailer that he was living in,” Aubert said. “His two dogs were trapped in the trailer. He couldn’t get them out. It burned up a number of different boats and vehicles that were in the area and some vegetation.”
