Yvette Brice, a 61-year-old Antioch woman, was arrested following an altercation at Delta Vista Middle School in Oakley, after threatening others with a knife, Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Oakley Police officers were called to the school shortly before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a “heated verbal exchange” between two adults. The officers were initially able to de-escalate the situation, but were called back 15 minutes later after a second verbal altercation began, according to a press release from the Oakley Police Department.
When police arrived on scene for the second time, the responding officer found the same subjects involved in another yelling match. Additionally, other adults and school-aged children had gathered. When it became apparent that Brice had a knife and was angrily brandishing it at other adults present, the responding officer called for emergency assistance, which prompted a large police presence to respond to the school, according to the press release.
When officers attempted to separate the quarreling parties, Brice “moved closer to the people she was angry with and she moved the knife into an even more threatening position.” This led to officers drawing their guns and “forcibly taking Brice into custody” to keep her from causing any of the youth or adults harm.
While the officers were detaining Brice, several students at the scene began to physically fight with each other, despite the officers’ efforts to keep the peace. Two female juveniles, ages 13 and 15, were detained. The students were unarmed and later released to their respective family members. Any consequences Delta Vista students may face will be handled by the Oakley Union School District, according to the press release.
Brice was arrested for bringing a weapon onto school grounds, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats and will be booked into jail, according to Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard.
“What happened at Delta Vista Middle School is disheartening and unacceptable by all means,” Beard stated. “I am grateful nobody was hurt in this incident, and I am proud of our officer who had the presence of mind to make sure everything was going to be okay. This situation could have gone horribly wrong. I am thankful it did not turn out that way, and I am grateful we had police officers and school staff members intervening and standing in the way of what could have happened. We urge the adults in our society to be good and positive role models. Today, so many kids got to see positive role models at work, and examples of what not to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.