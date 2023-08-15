Oakley Police logo/Photo_EDITORIAL ART

Yvette Brice, a 61-year-old Antioch woman, was arrested following an altercation at Delta Vista Middle School in Oakley, after threatening others with a knife, Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Oakley Police officers were called to the school shortly before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a “heated verbal exchange” between two adults. The officers were initially able to de-escalate the situation, but were called back 15 minutes later after a second verbal altercation began, according to a press release from the Oakley Police Department.

When police arrived on scene for the second time, the responding officer found the same subjects involved in another yelling match. Additionally, other adults and school-aged children had gathered. When it became apparent that Brice had a knife and was angrily brandishing it at other adults present, the responding officer called for emergency assistance, which prompted a large police presence to respond to the school, according to the press release.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.