A woman was shot and killed on Sunset Lane in Antioch on May 7, according to an Antioch police news release.
Officers, dispatched on reports of a shooting, discovered an unidentified 18-year-old female, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, face down in a residential yard on the 3300 block of Sunset Lane at about 6 p.m.
Arriving personnel began administering first aid to the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The Antioch police believe the unknown suspects fled the scene.
Detectives are contacting witnesses and are working to identify suspects or persons of interest, according to the news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441, or Detective Thomas Smith at 925-779-6876. Tipsters may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
