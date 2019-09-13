A woman found previously found dead in a Byron field Sept. 3, 2019, has been identified. The following is a press release from Jimmy Lee, spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff.
Detectives from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff continue to investigate a death that was reported on Sept. 3, 2019.
On Sept. 3 at about 8:56 AM, Delta Station Deputy Sheriffs responded to a call regarding a possible dead body. Deputies located a deceased female adult near Byron Highway and Herdlyn Road in Byron.
The body was later identified as 56-year-old Beverly Johnson. An autopsy was performed. The cause of death is still being investigated.
Johnson was a transient who was said to hitch rides around California. She was found wearing a white shirt and black sweatpants. She is described as a white female, 5’6”, approximately 115 pounds, with brown colored hair and eyes.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff Investigation Division at 925-313-2600. For any tips, email tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866-846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
