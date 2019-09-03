According to the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, a woman was found dead this morning in a field near the Byron Highway in Byron. The following is a press release from Jimmy Lee, spokesperson for the Office of the Sheriff.
This morning at about 8:56 a.m., Delta Station Deputy Sheriffs responded to a call regarding a possible dead body. The caller reported to dispatch that the location was in the area of Byron Highway near Herdlyn Road in Byron.
Deputies arrived on scene and located a female body in the field. She was confirmed to be deceased. The woman appeared to be living at that location.
There were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play. The Coroner’s Division took custody of body and will confirm the identity of the woman, in addition to finding the cause of death.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff Coroner’s Division at 925-313-2850. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call 866- 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.