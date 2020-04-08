A 59-year-old woman was airlifted from the scene of a rollover accident on Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood, Tuesday, April 07.
Reported just before 9 p.m., firefighters from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) and Cal Fire found a Jeep Grand Cherokee on its wheels in a field roughly 25 yards from the road. ECCFPD Battalion Chief Craig Auzenne reported that the vehicle appeared to have rolled at least once. The accident occurred a short distance east of the intersection with Lydia Lane.
A medical helicopter from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District made a tricky landing and takeoff under difficult conditions to fly the critically injured woman to the trauma center at John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. The driver was the Jeep’s sole occupant and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.