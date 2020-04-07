On Monday, April 6, at about 9:38 p.m., Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a report of a shooting at the 2600 block of Dutch Slough Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County.
Deputies arrived on scene finding a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The suspect reportedly fled the scene. The woman was transported to a hospital by helicopter.
A Sheriff’s Office K-9 located the suspect hiding nearby in a shed on Dutch Slough Road. He surrendered and was taken into custody.
The suspect is identified as 44-year-old Terrell Medley of Oakley. He was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that include attempted murder, assault, burglary, and drug charges. Medley also had two warrants for his arrest. He is being held in lieu of $1,130,000 bail.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
