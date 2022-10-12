Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Antioch

One pedestrian was pronounced dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Contra Loma Boulevard in Antioch late on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Antioch police arrived on scene at 11:08 p.m. after numerous 911 calls about a pedestrian suffering major injuries located 160 feet south of the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road. Officers began life-saving measures, with the assistance of other emergency medical services, on an unidentified 50-year-old female who was determined to be in critical condition, according to an Antioch Police press release. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
While the victim was crossing the street westbound at the Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road intersection, a vehicle driving southbound on Contra Loma Boulevard struck the victim while she was in the crosswalk, the press release stated, adding that the involved vehicle fled the area without stopping to check on the status of the victim.
