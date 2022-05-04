Following Monday’s release of the POLITICO article suggesting that a draft U.S. Supreme Court document that suggested that justices might eventually overturn the historic 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which gave women the choice over their own reproductive rights, Gov. Gavin Newsom released a statement calling the draft opinion “an appalling attack on the rights of women across this country.”
“If it stands, it will destroy lives and put countless women in danger,” he said. “It will be the end of fundamental constitutional rights that American women have had for nearly 50 years. This is not an isolated incident, and it is not the end. We have a Supreme Court that does not value the rights of women, and a political minority that will stop at nothing to take those rights away. This won’t stop with choice and the right to privacy. They are undermining progress, and erasing the civil protections and rights so many have fought for over the last half century. I’m furious that my own daughters and sons could grow up in an America that is less free than the one they were born into. We have to wake up. We have to fight like hell. We will not be silenced.”
Along with the article, the news outlet also released the full 98-page draft majority opinion document, written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito. Early on Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the leaked document was authentic, and called for an investigation into its disclosure, saying in a written statement “This was a singular and egregious breach of [the Court’s] trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.”
If the conservative justices currently listed as being in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade – Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett, along with Alito – hold the majority, it would end a half-century of federal constitutional protection of abortion rights and hand the decision on whether or not to ban abortions to individual states. While the leaked document is only a draft, the final decision is likely to be published within the next two months.
California state Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego), Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) and Newsom released the following joint statement about the proposition of an amendment to the state constitution:
“California will not stand idly by as women across America are stripped of their rights and the progress so many have fought for gets erased. We will fight. California is proposing an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in our state constitution so that there is no doubt as to the right to abortion in this state. We know we can’t trust the Supreme Court to protect reproductive rights, so California will build a firewall around this right in our state constitution. Women will remain protected here.”
To read the draft majority opinion, visit https://politi.co/3800nHX
