The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking individuals with a sound business background, experience in pension fund investment or administration, or in equity investments or banking, to serve on the Contra Costa County Employees’ Retirement Association Board of Trustees. To be considered, candidates must be County residents, must not be Retirement System members or retirees, and may not market any investment, consulting, or related service to the Contra Costa County Retirement Board or any other 1937 Act Retirement Board.
Regular meetings of the Retirement Board are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month beginning at 9:00 a.m. and sometimes extending into the afternoon. There may also be additional meetings on special topics that arise from time to time.
Members of the Retirement Board receive $100 per meeting up to a monthly maximum of $500, plus reimbursement for actual and necessary expenses. The appointment will be for a full three-year term beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2023.
Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 335-1900 or visiting the County webpage at https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418. Applications should be returned to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Room 106, County Administration Building, 651 Pine Street, Martinez, CA 94553, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020. Applications can also be emailed to ClerkoftheBoard@cob.cccounty.us.
Applicants should plan to be available for public interviews on Monday, May 11, 2020. Due to COVID-19, interviews will likely be conducted telephonically. Further information about the Retirement Board can be obtained by calling CCCERA CEO Gail Strohl at (925) 521-3960 or by visiting the website www.cccera.org.
