The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking individuals to serve as At Large or At Large Alternate members of the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District’s (CCCFPD) Advisory Fire Commission. The Commission is responsible for confirming cost of abatement reports; conducting weed abatement appeal hearings; approving surplus equipment declarations; reviewing CCCFPD operations and budget reports; and advising the Fire Chief on District service matters. The Commission also serves as a liaison between the Board of Directors and the community and may be asked to perform other duties by the Board of Directors. Applicants must reside or work within the boundaries of the Fire District to be considered for the appointment.
Regular meetings of the Advisory Fire Commission are held on the second Monday of even-numbered months at 7:00 p.m. in Concord. The appointments will be for full four-year terms ending June 30, 2024. Commissioners are not compensated.
Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 335-1900 or visiting the County webpage at https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/3418. Applications should be returned to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, Room 106, County Administration Building, 651 Pine Street, Martinez, CA 94553, no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020. Applications can also be emailed to ClerkoftheBoard@cob.cccounty.us.
Applicants should plan to be available for public interviews on Monday, May 11, 2020. Due to COVID-19, interviews will likely be conducted telephonically. Further information about the Advisory Fire Commission can be obtained by contacting Latonia Ellingberg at lelli@cccfpd.org or (925) 941-3300 x1200 or by visiting the website https://www.cccfpd.org/advisory-fire-commission.
