My name is Yolanda Peña Mendrek, and I am running for reelection as trustee for the Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD). I hold teaching and administrative services credentials and a master’s degree in education. I have held positions as teacher, assistant principal and principal. I served as assistant principal at Liberty and Heritage high schools from 2000-2006.
As an educator, I have positively touched the lives of students since 1994, making sure they are given opportunities to succeed. Students with special needs are provided customized services. English Language Learners are being redesignated faster, and their successes are celebrated with staff and families. All students are challenged to learn about the arts, sciences and core subjects.
As president of the Liberty Union High School District, I have diligently served the students of our communities, creating policies that will ensure access to careers and college education. The students are served by highly qualified teachers who are committed to their success.
I saw the passage of Measure U supported by our citizens. Improvements are taking place at the different schools that will provide great facilities suitable for a positive and safe learning environment.
I am proud of the opportunities provided to students, and their successes. If elected, I will continue using my skills and experience in business and education to ensure LUHSD continues providing the best education to students. I am committed to meeting the needs of our changing communities with equity and fairness.
I pledge my efforts to you. I appreciate your financial support and YOUR VOTE on Nov. 3, 2020.
– Submitted by Yolanda Pena Mendrek
