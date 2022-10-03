The East County Branch of the NAACP is hosting a series of candidate forums for both Antioch and Pittsburg’s city council and their respective school districts.
October 5th –City of Pittsburg, United Veteran’s Council, 186 E. Leland Road, Pittsburg, CA 94565
October 6th – City of Antioch - Antioch Chamber of Commerce, 101 H Street, Antioch, CA 94509
October 19th – Pittsburg Unified School District, United Veteran’s Council, 186 E. Leland Road, Pittsburg, CA 94565
October 20th – Antioch Unified School District, Antioch Chamber of Commerce, 101 H Street, Antioch, CA 94509
The moderators for each forum are Dr. Veronica Ufoegbune, Chair, NAPAC California, Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee and NAACP member Mr. Antwon Webster.
For additional information call 925.439.5099 or email
A current list of Antioch and Pittsburg candidates running
Antioch City Council District 1
Tamisha Torres-Walker
Joyann E Motts
Gregory Stornetta
Antioch City Council District 4
Monica E Wilson
Lori Ogorchock
Shawn Pickett
Antioch Unified School District, Area 2
Antioch Unified School District, Area 5
Pittsburg Unified School District
Heliodoro Moreno, Jr.
Deshawn Woolridge
Duane Smith
Destiny Briscoe
Maria Bagley
Yesenia Roman
Shanelle Scales-Preston
Sonja Shephard
Dionne Adams
