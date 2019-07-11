Alicia Morales Ramirez, 94, longtime resident of Brentwood, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves behind ten adoring children: Frances, Clara, Linda, Rudy, Paul, Sylvia, Rick, Mary, Robert and Ernie. With great pride and joy, she will also continue watching over grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Alicia was predeceased by her husband, Pablo, her parents Juan and Gregoria, and siblings Maria, Roberto, Olivia, Adolfo and Lolo. She is joyfully reunited with her grandsons, John Provencio and Pablo Mendoza.
Alicia was influential as an active member of numerous religious, civic and governmental organizations, which improved the lives of area residents, especially young children. Even after retirement, Alicia continued to volunteer at the Kaiser clinic and local food pantry.
Services will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. On July 15, a vigil will be held at 6 p.m., followed by the rosary at 7 p.m. On July 16, Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, followed by a celebration of life at the church hall. To share your thoughts, please google Alicia Ramírez obituary Brentwood, CA.
