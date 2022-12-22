Alma Maxine Adams

Maxine was born in Coodys Bluff, Oklahoma Indian Territory to Felix and Viola Long. The eldest of four daugh­ters, she grew up on a farm, attending a two-room school until high school. After graduating from Nowada High School, she attended a business college in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In 1942, her family settled in Brentwood, Calif., and Max­ine went to San Francisco to live with friends and worked for Transport Clearing for the next 34 years.

In 1945, VJ Day, she met her future husband Kurtis on a blind date, and they married in October, 1946. While in San Francisco, they became 49ers fans, attending games at Kezar Stadium, and attended baseball games at Seals Stadium. In 1978, Transport Clearings relocated to Santa Cruz. Kurt had just retired, and they moved to Aptos, and she continued with the company until their closing.

