Alma Maxine Adams

Maxine was born in Coodys Bluff, Oklahoma Indian Territory to Felix and Viola Long. The eldest of four daughters, she grew up on a farm, attending a two-room school until high school. After graduating from Nowada High School, she attended a business college in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
In 1942, her family settled in Brentwood, Calif., and Maxine went to San Francisco to live with friends and worked for Transport Clearing for the next 34 years.
In 1945, VJ Day, she met her future husband Kurtis on a blind date, and they married in October, 1946. While in San Francisco, they became 49ers fans, attending games at Kezar Stadium, and attended baseball games at Seals Stadium. In 1978, Transport Clearings relocated to Santa Cruz. Kurt had just retired, and they moved to Aptos, and she continued with the company until their closing.
In San Francisco, Maxine was a member of St. John’s Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and elder. Her membership was transferred to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Aptos, and she served actively as deacon and elder. During her later years, she was employed by Santa Cruz Motors, and in 2015 retired from Ocean Honda after many years.
Maxine was known by many as “Aunt Mac.” Even to the very end, she loved her walks along the beach.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 62 years, Kurtis, and her sister, Wanda. She is survived by her two sisters, Earline Dal Porto and Patricia Casey – both of Brentwood – also nieces Vickie Del Colletti, Karen Mancuso, and Denise Mcclune, and nephews, Mike and Mark Casey, and Dennis Chapman. She was loved by her many caregivers, especially her great-nephew, Joe Del Colletti.
Her ashes will be joined with Kurt’s, and they will be buried at the Brentwood Cemetery. A memorial service will be later at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Aptos.
