Anna Lea Barnes

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mom. Anna was a prolific volunteer in the community. She was always at the polling places for years of elections and school events, and she worked for several local companies, all while raising seven children and several troubled teen friends of her children.
She cherished the simple things in life: a warm hug, kind kisses from her loving family, and kind words.
Anna was married to Kenneth Barnes on Oct 22, 1955, in Carson City, Nevada. They raised seven children together: Doyle Thornton, Fred Thornton, Regina Arthur, Dan Barnes, Bob Barnes, Brian Barnes and Tisha Brown. She leaves behind her children, numerous grandchildren and even several great grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth, grandson Daniel Barnes, and great grandson Jesse Barnes.
Due to COVID restrictions, limited remembrance services will be held at Higgins Funeral Home on Monday, May 10, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A limited graveside service will follow, from noon to 1 p.m. at Brentwood Union Cemetery.
